Former president Michel Temer (MDB) said this Wednesday, 6th, that his party’s intention is to take the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) to the Planalto Palace “until the end”. After a speech at the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), in Brasília, Temer also stated that he expects a growth of the coreligionist in the polls of voting intentions.

“Personally I think she will grow in research. We have April, May, June, July, a lot of time ahead. I think her performance, her commitment, her resourcefulness will make her grow in research,” the former president told reporters. “I have spoken a lot with President Baleia Rossi and other members of the MDB. The idea is exactly this: to take (the candidacy) to the end”, he amended.

In recent days, with the departure of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) from the race for the Presidency and the internal fight in the PSDB between the former governor of São Paulo João Doria and the former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite, the perception grew in the political world that Tebet can lead the so-called third way. This group tries to pierce the polarization between former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who lead the polls of intention to vote for the Planalto.

Tebet tries to gain a foothold in this vacuum, but at least 13 regional directorates of the MDB have already indicated that they should support Lula in the first round, while others may walk with Bolsonaro. Today, MDB, União Brasil and PSDB should announce that they will have only one candidate for the Planalto.

Asked about the possibility that his party’s alliances could make the senator’s candidacy unfeasible, Temer deflected the conversation. “This is traditional for the MDB. The parties, in fact, are much more regional than national, because this does not happen only with the MDB”, said the former president.

“Many there, depending on local interests, support A, B or C. Of course, we talk a lot about political reform, and the ideal would be to move towards a system in which parties really represent a portion of public opinion and, therefore, , were united in all their theses, whether at the federal, state or municipal level. But, unfortunately, that is not what has happened”, added Temer.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat