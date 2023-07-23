Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/22/2023 – 8:31 PM Share

Former President of the Republic Michel Temer (MDB) once again stated, this time in an interview with the Chilean website BioBioChile published this Saturday, 22, that the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff (PT) was, in his view, a “lucky coup”. Temer was asked about a comment made in 2016 on Twitter by then-deputy Gabriel Boric, the current president of Chile, about the impeachment process. At the time, Boric said that Dilma’s dismissal was a blow, even if it was disguised as “institutional”.

“Apart from what Boric and Lula said, pardon the pun, I think it was a stroke of luck,” said Temer. The former president had already used the term “lucky break” when Estadão in October last year, when Lula, then presidential candidate, called him a coup plotter during a debate on Rede Globo.

“What happened to former president Dilma is that she lost political support. In addition, there were tax pedals, which are a technical matter and are under penalty of dismissal. With the President removed, the Vice-President should assume the Presidency of the Republic. This is written in the Brazilian Constitution”, he said, in the interview with the Chilean website. “So sorry to those who call me a coup plotter, sorry to President Boric who has spoken out that way in the past. I don’t know if currently, with the problems he has in his government, he would say the same, ”he added. As shown by Estadãolegislative defeats and unpopularity marked Boric’s first year in office.

On the Chilean website, Temer praised Lula’s foreign policy, which, according to him, has made a healthy and positive effort for the country, and criticized that of former president Jair Bolsonaro. “We cannot applaud because Bolsonaro has not multilateralized his foreign policy. Bilateralized or trilateralized, but it wasn’t a useful thing. It didn’t work for him, or for the government, or for the country”, he pointed out.

Temer also said that concepts of right and left are, for him, totally irrelevant. “What I have observed is that the population wants results and nothing more. It doesn’t matter if the result comes from a president who considers himself from the right or from the left. As long as it’s positive, applaud. If not, it’s obsolete. I have often said the following: ask a person who is hungry, who does not have a plate of food at home, if he is from the right or from the left. She says ‘I want a bun’”.