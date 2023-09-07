At an event for businessmen in Milan (Italy), the former chief executive says that there is an “extraordinary democracy” in Brazil

the former president Michel Temer (MDB) said this Thursday (September 7, 2023) that it exists in Brazil “an extraordinary democracy”. In event of dealheld in Milan (Italy), he spoke on the legacies of Brazilian chief executives since the government of Jose Sarneyin the 1980s. He, however, did not mention the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The incoming government wants to destroy what the previous government did. But, I confess that in Brazil, notwithstanding one or another electoral divergence, the fact is that, over time, we recognized every advance that each president made, especially from 1988 onwards.“, he spoke.

According to Temer, the reformulation of Brazil, “after an authoritarian period”, began with Sarney, who “allowed the redemocratization” from Brazil. Fernando Collor de Melloaccording to the former president, “revolutionized the industry”. Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB)carried out fundamental reforms for the country”.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), declared Temer, “made poverty visible experienced by a portion of the Brazilian population and “proposed formulas” to fight it. Already Dilma Rousseff (PT) “continued” to work.

Temer said that his legacy is the reforms he carried out, such as the labor one. “We had the courage –more than the courage, the daring– to promote a major labor modernization”, said Temer, adding that it was only possible “mess with that wasp nest” once there was dialogue.

“There is only dialogue because there is an extraordinary democracy in Brazil. Because democratic institutions are sufficiently stratified, nothing can shake them.”, he declared.

Lide was founded in 2003 by the former governor of São Paulo Joao Doria. Today, it is chaired by his son João Doria Neto.