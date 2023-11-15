Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 6:51

Former president Michel Temer (MDB) defended this Tuesday, 14th, the role of Congress and stated that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) “cannot replace the legislator”. “He (Supreme) can give the Legislature an earful, pointing out an omission. It doesn’t seem to me that the Constitution gave the Judiciary a role other than what it is responsible for, which is to judge”, said the emedebista. Minister Cármen Lúcia, in turn, denied that the Court advances Congress’s duties and declared that magistrates cannot omit themselves if called upon.

“The STF can decide, but the Legislature can come later and issue a constitutional amendment, saying that the system is as it is from today onwards. In this case, the Supreme Court’s decision is in force for a brief period and, when the new regulations come in, the decision loses its effectiveness. This is how you make the actions of the two Powers compatible”, said Temer, during the seminar “The role of the Supreme Court in democracies”, promoted by Estadão and the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, in the capital of São Paulo.

The former president also proposed an “agreement” to relax the relationship between the Legislature and the Judiciary. Recent decisions by the Supreme Court caused reactions in the Chamber and the Senate. Parliamentarians accuse the court of usurping the powers of the Legislature in matters such as the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands, drugs and abortion. And, to make a statement, they rescued proposals that provide for changes in the functioning of the Court and limitations on the actions of ministers.

‘Last word’

Temer addressed two aspects of the Judiciary’s actions: one that makes a literal interpretation of the Constitution and another that proposes a “systemic” interpretation of the greater law, as in the case in which the Supreme Court decided on the possibility of abortion in cases of anencephaly. Regarding the systemic interpretation, he considered: “The question is: can the STF do this? I think it can, but the last word, in terms of popular representation, belongs to the Legislature”.

The former president cited the issue of the time frame – an issue that generated a clash with Parliament when the Supreme Court overturned the thesis that indigenous people had the right only to the lands they occupied on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution. Temer criticized what he called the “extraordinary disclosure of the dispute” and the “radicalization of positions, without a debate of ideas”.

“A climate is created in which, instead of having a legal discussion in the case of a Senate project, for example, there is a discussion of radicalization. This is not useful for the country. It has negative repercussions internally, and even more negatively externally”, stated the former president.

Temer highlighted that foreign investors seek legal certainty and reinforced the need for a “solution” to conflicts between the Judiciary and Legislature. “The STF decides. Very well, it’s decided. But, soon after, the Legislature, if it wishes, produces a new normative order that removes the effectiveness of the decision.” In the assessment of Temer – who was president of the Chamber three times –, the Constitution set limits for the Judiciary’s actions, in the sense that the Court can declare omissions by the Legislature, but not “fill” such gaps. “There is no possibility of a decision above the constitutional text”, he added.

Constitution

Cármen Lúcia rejected the idea that the STF is “activist”. “We are obliged to act and ensure that the Constitution is not a letter written in a book that sits on a shelf, but that it is the word from which we carry out the life that we set out to live”, stated the minister. She came to the court’s defense during the seminar’s closing lecture.

The minister also said that the Constitution delegated to the Judiciary the responsibility of guaranteeing respect for fundamental rights to prevent them from being subject to political will. “The Constitution establishes this function for institutions that are not party political, that are not part of the so-called political game, but that are judges, who have to act in accordance with the Law.”

For Cármen, the STF’s actions became more evident because the country had to deal with anti-democratic attacks. She stated that the court acted “firmly” in the face of the escalation of attacks, which reached its peak with the coup acts on January 8th in Praça dos Três Poderes: “The Constitution was not shaken, the Supreme Court was not shaken, and we continue working every day.”

Authoritarianism

On Monday, the 13th, on the first day of the seminar, the president of the Supreme Court, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, declared that the Court was “a relevant dam against the advance of authoritarianism”, also when refuting allegations of judicial activism on the part of the court.

Cármen Lúcia was in the same line and recalled that the court acts when provoked. “The Supreme Court is called to respond and has responded in a way that many call activist, but, in Brazil, no judge can decide anything without express, formal and public motivation, and that is what we do.”

In a panel before the end of the seminar, the minister emphatically defended the Electoral Justice. “Do not have any moment of civic laziness, because the price will be that one day you will have to fight much harder for democracy, for your freedoms”, she said, addressing the young people. Asked about the fact that she is currently the only woman on the Court, she stated that the Judiciary is still “macho”. After Rosa Weber’s retirement, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has not yet nominated a name for the chair.

Competence

Temer participated in a panel that discussed the dynamics between courts and presidential regimes and the politicization of the Courts. Jurist and professor Ives Gandra Martins and professor Rosalind Dixon, from the University of New South Wales (UNSW/Sidney) also joined the panel.

Ives Gandra defended the delimitation between powers. “The sovereign in a democracy is the people, and this sovereignty can only be exercised by their delegates and their delegates are in the Legislative Branch and the Executive Branch”, stated the jurist, who has been one of the spokespeople in favor of containing the Judicial power.

In his assessment, the STF ministers have “invaded” the powers of other branches. “That they once again become a relevant power for Brazilian democracy, to ensure that the law is respected, but without invading the competence of the Legislative and Executive Powers when it says how the Executive Power has to manage the Nation”, stated Ives Gandra. “The powers were exhaustively defined in the Constitution.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.