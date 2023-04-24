Fossielvrij NL, Milieudefensie and Extinction Rebellion demonstrated in front of ING’s head office with the ‘Tem de Leeuw’ action on Sunday. The organizations wanted to make it clear that the bank must stop ‘contributing to the climate crisis’. “We bring an urgent message with a cheerful program,” says climate activist Jelle Hatenboer (30).
Marco Kunkels
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Tem #Leeuw #activists #cheerfully #plead #fossilfree #ING
Leave a Reply