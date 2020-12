Telugu actor Ram Charan is reported to be infected with Corona. Charan has shared information about being infected with Corona on social media on Tuesday.

He tweeted but wrote, ‘I have become Corona positive. I have no symptoms of this. I have quarantined myself home since coming positive. I hope to get well soon. ‘

Along with this, he has also advised those working with him or those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get the corona test done.