Although Telmex is constantly improving its service, there are still many problems that plague Infinitum internet users, especially when we talk about its stability. In this way, it has been proposed that, In case you temporarily lose the internet, you have a 30% discount on your service payment.

Recently, Roberto Juan Moya, senator of Mexico, proposed a measure that seeks to make Telmex provide better service. These initiatives include infrastructure upgrades, improvements in technical support response times, and expansion of high-speed internet coverage. However, The most interesting thing is a 30% discount for all those who suffer from network problemsleaving the user without internet access for two hours or more.

Here it is mentioned that, in case you experience a service interruption for more than two hours, customers must report the incident to the Telmex customer service center. By pointing out the inconvenience, either online, in person or through a call, users could be eligible for a 30% discount on their next Telmex payment.

Although at the moment this is only a proposal, and Telmex has not commented on whether it is willing to do this or not., it is clear that this is a quite interesting idea that would completely benefit the user. This would not only make the company give greater weight to problem solving, but could create a standard in the country.

Unfortunately, and as usually happens in these types of cases, There is a possibility that the proposal will not be realized in the future.. We can only wait. On related topics, Telmex increases the speed of its internet. Likewise, large user losses are reported for Telmex.

Author’s Note:

This would be awesome. I constantly suffer from internet issues, and I have had days where I simply cannot access the network. While I would rather not have this happen, a 30% discount on my monthly payment sounds like a good alternative.

Via: Terra