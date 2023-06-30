Internet connection has become a necessity rather than a luxury. This is because school, work and many of the daily activities we carry out require a broadband connection.

For this reason, it is important to know the benefits that the main internet providers (Telmex, Megacable, Total Play) offer, as well as the minimum connection speed provided by their basic internet packages with telephony.

Before analyzing the benefits they offer Telmex, Megacable, Total Play in its internet packages with basic telephony, it must be taken into account that Telmex does not offer pay television service in its services. This is undoubtedly an important aspect to consider when contracting the internet.

With Telmex, the slowest internet package we can find is your plan Infinity 60MB, which, in addition to offering Internet connectivity from 60 megabytes, has telephony and Claro Video with Paramount +. This service plan is priced at $389/mo.

for his partMegacable offers us 50 megabytes of speed in its internet package with basic telephony, this does not have additional benefits and also has a price per month of $400 pesos, For this reason, you could consult other options if you want other services such as television and streaming.

In the same way, Totalplay offers us 75 megabytes of internet speed in its ‘Plan Velos, which has a monthly price of $539.