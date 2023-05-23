Although it is true that the trend in recent years was towards an increase in contracts to have internet at home, after the covid-19 pandemicthis increased too much, so now the access packages to cybernetic networks are much cheaper than in previous years, especially because they offer more for less.

Under this understanding, we will immediately put face to face the services offered by the companies Telmex, Megacable and Totalplay in order to determine which one offers the faster internet.

Telmex vs Megacable vs Totalplay: Which has the fastest Internet at home?

Thanks to the fact that there is greater supply-demand in the Mexican market for telecommunications, telephony and internetfamilies in the Mexican territory can have access to these services at a cheaper price.

Entering the present century, there were truly few families in the Mexican Republic that had WiFi internet in their homes; Now, after more than two decades, there are many Mexican homes that have this service.

Among the companies that offer internet service in Mexico, Telmex, Megacable and Totalplay stand out, so it is interesting and beneficial to know which of these companies has the fastest internet.

In this sense, according to a study carried out by “Ookla”the company Totalplay is the one that offers the fastest internet service, since it has a speed of 78.94 Mbps.

Also, it follows Megacable, with a speed of 48.00 Mbps. Meanwhile, in third place is Telmex, with 47.09 Mbps.

On the other hand, in terms of costs, in a combo of internet plus fixed telephony, the cheapest turns out to be Megacable, with a monthly price of 350 Mexican pesos for the first 6 months giving 50 Mbps. For its part, it is followed by Telmex, which, with the same combo, has a cost of 389 pesos per month, giving 50 megabytes. Finally, Totalplay, including internet and TV with 80 channels, has a cost of 539 pesos, turning out to be the most expensive of the aforementioned options.