Choosing the right internet provider for our home becomes a complicated task, since we must analyze the provider’s coverage, copper or fiber optic connection, bandwidth and other important aspects.

In Mexico Totalplay, MegaCable and Telmex They are the companies that offer the best internet service. Despite this, each one offers different packages and internet consistency that best suits your needs.

According to a study conducted by Speedtest Intelligence during the first quarter of 2023 in Mexico among the main broadband providers, Total Play was the one who delivered the most download speed with an average of 78.94Mbps.

This company is followed by MegaCable with an average internet download speed of 48.00 Mbps and Telmex with 47.09 Mbps.

Despite the speed of the internet that Telmex, TotalPlay or MegaCable may offer there are other aspects to consider, since each one offers exclusive benefits in relation to the subscription you purchase.

Telmex packages

Telmex Infnitum 50 MB: unlimited calls, clear video, Paramount from $389 per month.

Telmex Infnitum 100 MB: unlimited calls, clear video, Paramount from $499 per month.

Telmex Infnitum 200 MB: unlimited calls, clear video, Paramount from $649 per month.

Telmex Infnitum 500 MB: unlimited calls, clear video, Paramount from $999 per month.

Telmex Infnitum 1000 MB: unlimited calls, clear video, Paramount from $1,399 per month.

MegaCable Packages

MegaCable 100 MBPS: 120 channels, fixed telephony, Paramount from $400 per month.

MegaCable 150 MBPS: 120 channels, fixed telephony, Paramount from $400 per month.

MegaCable 250 MBPS: 120 channels, fixed telephony, Paramount from $600 per month.

Totalplay Packages