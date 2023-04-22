Mexico.- Are you about to contract an internet service in your home or business and you don’t know which of the most famous companies in Mexico offer the faster internet? In this note we will tell you which of Telmex, Megacable, Totalplay and Izzi it is faster.

Today being connected to the Internet is essential, especially since many of the activities of daily living require having an Internet connection, which is why the market has now opened up.

Just as today more Internet is used and, in general, there is access to more devices through which it can be connected to it, in the same way there are more companies that offer these services.

Among the companies that take most of the users in Mexicothe companies that stand out are Telmex, Megacable, Totalplay and Izzi, at the same time that they are also the ones that receive the most complaints and claims.

These telecommunications and internet companies are characterized by offering, in the case of Megacable, Totalplay and Izzi, internet, telephony and pay television packages; meanwhile, up to now, Carlos Slim’s corporate only maintains its internet and telephony packages.

Having these 4 options as the main alternatives throughout the Mexican Republic, there are those who wonder which of these companies offers the fastest internet service, as well as which one offers the best price, and we will tell you below.

Telmex vs. Izzi vs. Megacable vs. Total Play: Which is faster and has a better price?

according to a study conducted by “Ookla”the company TotalPlay is the one that takes the jewel in the crown with the fastest internet, since it has a speed of 78.94 Mbps. Meanwhile, in second place is Megacable’s internet, with 48.00 Mbps. It is followed, in third place, by Telmex with 47.09 Mbps, and Finally, there is Izzi’s internet with only 42.67 Mpbs.

Meanwhile, in terms of costs, in a combo of internet plus fixed telephony, the cheapest is Megacable, with a monthly cost of 350 Mexican pesos for the first 6 months giving 50 MBPS. Meanwhile, Telmex follows, which, with the same combo, has a price of 389 pesos per month, giving 50 megabytes.

For its part, the telecommunications company Izzi, with 30 megabytes and telephony, offers its cheapest package at 400 Mexican pesos, while Totalplay, including internet and TV with 80 channels, costs 539 pesos.