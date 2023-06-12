Packages, prices, speed, additional services and more are some of the aspects that we must analyze when hiring a home internet service. In Mexico there are several alternatives that we can find in companies such as Telmex, Izzi, Megacable and Totalplay.

Currently having an internet connection has become a necessity rather than a luxury, since many of the activities since the pandemic; Work, education and communication moved to the remote environment.

For this reason, and in order for you to choose the best internet provider based on your needs, we will show you the best internet packages with telephony below. Telmex, Megacable, Izzi and Totalplay.

In order to analyze which company among Telmex, Izzi, Megacable and TotalPlay offer the best internet we will take as an example the benefits offered by each service provider in its cheapest package.

In Telmex, the basic package consists of 60 megabytes of internet speed with telephony and Claro Video plus Paramount + from $389 per month. Meanwhile in megacable the basic package consists of 100 megabytes of speed, telephony, 120 pay television channels and Paramount + from $450 pesos per month.

In addition, total play In its most basic service package, it offers us 50 megabytes of speed, 140 television channels, and telephony starting at $729 pesos per month.

On the other hand, izzy In its basic package it offers us 30 megabytes of speed, 200 television channels and telephony from $600 pesos per month.

Based on the above, we could conclude that Megacable, at least in its basic package, offers a better service than the competition, since it provides us with 100 MB of speed for relatively the same price.