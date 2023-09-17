During recent years, as you may have already noticed, the telecommunications, internet and mobile phone market in Mexico has diversified to a great extent, which is why Mexican users currently have more and better companies, packages and costs.

In this context, if you are looking to hire an internet package, you will be interested in knowing the super package that it has. Telmextycoon company Carlos Slimfor you, including an unexpected gift.

Nowadays, having an internet connection is considered by millions of people around the world to be a necessity, considering the enormous amount of things that are done in cyberspace.

This is how Internet users use the Internet to carry out work, school and business activities, so to stay connected 24/7 you must have access to the best packages and prices for telecommunications services.

Telmex: the Infinitum internet super package that includes an unexpected GIFT/Photo: screenshot

It is in this way that, according to the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), despite the fact that the telecommunications, internet and telephone companies market has expanded greatly in recent times, the majority of users in the Mexican national territory continues to prefer traditional companies, that is, Telmex and Megacable.

Under this understanding, both Telmex and Megacable strive to offer their clients and potential clients the best packages and prices for these services and, thereby, retain them, while attracting those of other corporations.

In this sense, in the case of Telmex, it is currently offering the 60 MB + Netflix package included for a price of only 439 pesos per month. This plan also includes Claro video with Paramount+.

For its part, in addition to the previous package that gives almost a gift NetflixTelmex offers the following plans for only Internet:

*60 MB with a price of 349 pesos per month

*100 MB with a price of 449 pesos per month

*300 MB with a price of 549 pesos per month

*750 MB with a price of 899 pesos per month

*1000 MB with a price of 1,399 pesos per month.

Telmex: the Infinitum internet super package that includes an unexpected GIFT/Photo: screenshot

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.