Mexico.- The company of tycoon Carlos Slim, Telmexis characterized by its various supports that it provides to different sectors of Mexican society, and in this note we will tell you when is the registration for the Telmex Scholarship.

No one can doubt that young people are not the future of the country, but that they are already agents of change, hence the importance of providing them with resources and tools for their academic training.

Under this understanding, Telmex, the telecommunications company of businessman Carlos Slim, offers a monthly payment of 1,500 Mexican pesos and a computer young people who manage to get support.

It should be made clear that this benefit granted by the Mexican private sector only applies to higher education students, that is, to those who are currently studying at the university.

Thus, if you meet this requirement and are interested in applying for the Telmex 2023 Scholarship, in this note we will give you all the details about the date and the requirements that you will be asked for the benefit.

TELMEX Scholarship 2023: When is the registration to receive money and a computer?

First, as we mentioned, only young people who are enrolled in a higher education school in the Mexican Republic and who are currently pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degreebut the condition is that they are between the first and the penultimate period of the course.

In this sense, until now, the moment in which the Telmex Scholarship 2023 call will be opened has not been officially announced. However, according to different Mexican media, as well as what has been done in previous years, It is expected to be available between the months of August and September of this 2023so young people must be attentive to register on these dates for the support that gives 1,500 pesos a month and a computer.

Requirements for the Telmex Scholarship 2023

It is so, in addition to not work or have a direct family member who works at Telmex or at another Carso group company, in addition to the fact that the student must not have received a scholarship from the Telmex Foundation in previous yearsthe following requirements must also be met:

Be a regular student at a public or private university at the bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral level.

Have a minimum average of 9 (which must be maintained to keep the scholarship).

That you have at least one year left to complete the degree (based on the study plan).

Be a regular student (without problems of failed subjects, not presented and normal load of subjects).

Digitized proof of studies with seal and signature, which must be issued by the school services area of ​​the university where you are studying.

Recent digitized color photograph, centered face, front view, plain white background.

curp

Digitized birth certificate

Recent proof of address (electricity, water, telephone, gas)

If you meet the aforementioned requirements, we recommend that you be on the lookout between August and September next at the Telmex Foundation website and follow the steps that are told to request the Telmex Scholarship 2023.