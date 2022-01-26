Telmex started the year off on the wrong foot, because during the first week of January, users reported all kinds of failures related to telephone and internet services. In less than a month, these services are failing again so we recommend that you stop calling customer service, because you will not achieve anything by doing so.

On this Wednesday morning 26 of January, users began to report connectivity problems, and slow download speeds. According DownDetector, this problem is affecting areas such as the Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, but don’t be surprised if you live outside these cities and still have problems.

At the time of writing, Telmex It has not commented on the matter, but in case these problems persist throughout the day, surely they will do so as it happened last time.

Publisher’s note: The truth is that there was a time when Telmex was considered the worst Internet provider among the competition, but lately it had not presented so many failures. Let’s hope they get this sorted out before it becomes a regular thing.

Via: DownDetector