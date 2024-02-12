In Mexico there are many renowned companies that have known how to make their way in different industries, from leisure and entertainment to more vital things such as the distribution of necessary natural elements such as food. And the one that has generated the most is the telecommunications company called Telmex, since it has been offering people telephone lines and also internet for decades, so today it has few rivals that really compete directly with it.

However, financial problems never hurt, and just recently the owner of the company, Carlos Slim, mentions that the money generated by it is not affordable, with the branch of all its properties being in danger to a certain extent. Well, for those who do not have it in mind, the man has more companies under his command, among them América Móvil, Grupo Carso, Inbursa financial group, among others that make him the most millionaire person in Mexico.

As mentioned by the media, it has been reported that Telmex has been in the red for quite some time now, 10 years to be exact, this even as people paid for more internet services during the pandemic season four years ago. To this he adds that one element that has affected them is not being able to include pay television within the packages offered, something that their competitors such as Izzi and Total Play they have without any problem.

Here what was mentioned:

But we have been through several six-year terms that have prohibited us from convergence and this affects Telmex. It's a company with red numbers that I can't even sell,

However, all the other companies that the millionaire manages have supposedly helped him pay for what he does not generate. Telmexso it is expected that performance will eventually stabilize, and that the red numbers will eventually disappear and turn completely green, or that the loss will turn yellow.

Via: EXP

Editor's note: The company is definitely not going to go bankrupt, so there is not much to worry about, but at least you know that it is not what gives this person more funds. And the downturn is also a little understandable, given that there are always people complaining about the service, since apparently it always fails.