It is no secret that multiple companies are doing everything they can to benefit as many users as possible. In the case of Telmexthis has taken shape in a series of discounts and cuts that help certain groups. Now, it was recently revealed that Those with an INAPAM card will enjoy discounts on their next service payment.

According to the National Institute for Older Adults, in August 2024, All Telmex users who are associated with INAPAM will be able to enjoy a discount on their monthly payment for the serviceAlthough the details are not clear, this will help this sector in a big way next month.

For now, you should keep an eye on the Inapam Benefits Directory, who will share all the details of this discount on their social networks, as well as in direct messages with the members of this group. To apply for the INAPAM card, a person must be 60 years old.and requires a valid official identification with a photograph, birth certificate, proof of address (no more than six months old), Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), and a recent child-sized photograph.

We just have to wait and see how effective this discount is, and if more people can enjoy similar offers in the future. On related topics, Telmex gives away free internet when you pay for your plan. Similarly, this company offers free services to its customers.

Author’s Note:

It’s good to see Telmex offering these types of discounts. Senior citizens are a sector that, for the most part, no longer works, so these types of offers help them and are very worthwhile.

Via: Yaqui Diary