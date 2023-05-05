Today, the world of telephony is much more dedicated to mobile, since practically everyone has a cell phone to be in contact much of their time. This has made the home phone more than obsolete, and this can be reflected in large companies that have had to add internet service to survive.

Recently, the company Telmex reported that 417,000 users left their service, which apparently would be telephony, and now has 20,944,00 customers who are paying for this service. This leaves it below almost the 21,400,000 that was counted in the same period last year. We are clearly talking about the first three months.

According to the data that has been disclosed, Yucatan, Queretaro, Monterrey and Guadalajara They are the states that have represented the most casualties, since services have appeared that offer them more for less money and better quality. There it stands out megacablea company that emerged in the north that little by little has managed to make a name for itself until it reaches almost the entire country.

This flow of customers occurred when the company has stopped investing. His earnings fell by 14.7% compared to the same period last year, when he used 1,188 million pesos. For now, they will try to incorporate better methods and not continue to lower the numbers, however, they continue to limit things with only telephony and internet.

Via: Telmex

editor’s note: It is evident that this type of thing is going to happen, since fixed telephony is no longer so essential. The best thing will be to dedicate a little more to the Telcel part, since they are basically the same owner.