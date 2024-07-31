In Mexico There are successful companies and the largest of all could clearly be Telmex, which started to implement telephony within the country, adding that it was also a pioneer in bringing Internet to homes and IT companies. However, over time two impediments have arisen, the first is rivals with more attractive offers and the second is that today most people do not have a telephone line because they already have cell phones.

Based on this information, it was recently reported that this company owned by Carlos Slim recorded a net loss of 4,385 million pesos or $237.5 million dollars, this during the first half of 2024 and the problem is that it is 3% more compared to last year. It is added that it would be the largest amount of money lost in a period of 29 months, having to find a more attractive dynamic to attract customers.

Telmex The company attributed its quarterly and half-year losses to a number of factors. These include a net charge of 4,112 million pesos (US$222.7 million), a cost of 611 million pesos (US$33 million) related to leases, another 3,286 million pesos (US$178 million) related to employee benefit obligations, and a foreign exchange loss of 215 million pesos (US$11.6 million). All of these affected the company’s financial results in the second quarter of 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company made a significant investment of 6,315 million pesos (approximately 338 million dollars). This amount represents the highest quarterly investment among the main fixed telecommunications operators in Mexico.

Comparatively, investment in the same period in 2023 was considerably lower, reaching only 1,761 million pesos, which marked a decrease of 41.85% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and a drop of 67.39% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The recent investment stands out for its relevance, exceeding 6,000 million pesos (around 325 million dollars) and marking a notable change in the company’s spending strategy.

Via: AE

Author’s note: The company invested millions, so it was obviously going to make a loss. The large expenses are recovered over time, so it is possible that it will not report any new results until January 2025.