Although the internet is a service that has become common in our country, that does not mean that its speed is really good, because in most cases, at least in Mexico, we cannot download what we would like in question. of minutes and sometimes takes hours. And this especially affects those who do live streams, since an optimal upload speed is needed so that the public does not see the actions of the streamer who is playing or sharing content so out of date.

It seems that this dark time is going to end, because the company of Telmex announced the arrival of the symmetrical internet, this has been mentioned by the owner of the company himself through his account TwitterWe are talking about neither more nor less than Carlos Slim. Ensuring that from one of the most basic packages, which is 60 Mbps, things will be balanced, that is, those same numbers will also be uploaded, which may mean that many people will want to switch to this option.

Here is what was mentioned in his statement:

We start the year with good news. For the benefit of our customers, @Telmex launches the first massive symmetrical #internet access service in #Mexico. This update will be applied to the Infinitum Package of 389 pesos per month, which previously offered 60 megabytes of download speed. Now, the package will maintain this speed, but both the download and upload speeds will be 60 megabytes, at no additional cost.

Here more on the topic:

Symmetric internet refers to a broadband connection in which the speed of uploading and downloading data is the same. In contrast, on asymmetrical internet connections, which are more common in many homes and small businesses, the upload and download speed can be different, with the download speed typically being faster. In a symmetrical connection, the upload speed is equal to the download speed. This symmetry in speed can be beneficial in situations where large amounts of data need to be sent, such as video conferencing, live streaming, large file transfers, or applications that rely heavily on data loading. Symmetrical Internet is more common in enterprise environments, where data upload and download needs are typically more balanced and critical to business operations. Residential connections typically offer asymmetrical speeds, as most browsing and streaming activities focus on downloading data.

So if you live in Mexico and you want to join this new form of connection, it would be better for you to contact us directly. Telmex.

