Telmex surprised its users this morning by sending them a message telling them that they had increased the speed of their internet service at no cost. This increase applies to users who have contracted an “internet only” plan. Let’s remember that recently Telmex increased speed for users with packages infinite which include phone calls.

The increase for those who contracted 50 Mbps remained at 60 Mbps, while those who had contracted 200 Mbps will now enjoy 100 more Mbps, remaining at 300 Mbps.

The official page of Telmex it already reflects the new speeds in the “internet only” options and their respective prices. The only package that did not receive an increase was that of 100 Mbps for $449 MXN per month.

Package infinite of 349 pesos per month, go up from 50 to 60 Mbps

new package infinite 80 Mbps for 399 pesos per month

Package infinite of 549 pesos per month, go up from 200 to 300 Mbps

Package infinite of 899 pesos per month, goes from 500 Mbps to 750 Mbps

Via: Telmex

