Going to a specific location to make a payment is a thing of the past. Nowadays you can download an app to do this process without leaving your home. One of the companies that finally has done this is Telmexwith Claro Pay, and all those who decide to pay their bill during the month of July will receive a gift.

As an incentive to download Claro Pay, Telmex has revealed that all those who pay for their Infinitum service during the month of July will receive 1 GB of Telcel so you can browse wherever you want. All you have to do is download Claro Pay to your cell phone, register on the platform as a Telmex customer and then set up a direct debit for your July bill to receive the gift.

This way, you can not only pay your internet bill in an easy and safe place without having to leave your home, but you can also enjoy data on your cell phone, of course, as long as you have a plan with this company. It is currently unknown whether we will see similar offers in the future.but this is a great way to attract the attention of your customers.

Remember, By simply paying your Infinitum bill through the Claro Pay application throughout July, you will receive 1 GB of navigation with Telcel. On related topics, Telmex increases its internet speed. Likewise, Telmex will give you a 30% discount on the internet.

Author’s Note:

This is a great way to get the public’s attention with the new app. It was already a bit unusual for Telmex not to allow you to pay your bills directly with them through an app, and it’s good to see that this is now a possibility.

