In Mexico, telephone and internet service has always been a complicated issue, especially due to the fact that the different providers are not usually the best quality, and this has led to contracts being made looking for the cheapest offer within the market. And now that some of them have increased their figures, it seems that Telmex has taken off again, gathering a significant number of clients.

It was stated that the company Carlos Slim added 658,000 users in the second quarter of the year, surpassing competitors such as Izzi and Totalplaywhich lost 86,579 and 87,000 customers, respectively. This growth positioned the company as the operator with the greatest increase in customers in this period. A year ago, the company was facing a constant loss of users due to a low investment in improving its fiber optic network, which affected the quality of its services.

To reverse this trend and compete more effectively, the company significantly increased its investment, allocating 6,315 million pesos in the second quarter of this year, six times more than the 1,024 million invested in the same period in 2022. This strategy has allowed the company to improve its infrastructure and regain the trust of users, reflected in a considerable increase in customers.

Market analysts believe that the policy of Telmex Keeping the prices of its services frozen could put pressure on competitors who have raised their rates to compensate for their investments in fiber optics. However, Televisa, owner of Izzi, says it has not seen any impact from the commercial strategy that it is looking at for the future of users who pay month to month.

It is also striking that there are no losses of any kind. Added to this is that the company’s Internet finally has a balance of upload and download megabytes.

Via: EXP

Author’s note: Given how poorly Izzi has been working for me in recent months, I am seriously thinking about changing companies. However, the process of terminating the contract is very tedious.