Among the most relevant internet companies in Mexico is without a doubt Telmex. Despite the fact that in recent years companies have been founded to compete against it, it continues as the leader in the national market because it has known how to adjust to the needs of users and offers one of the best coverages in the entire country.

So, in recent years it has updated its packages and has a higher speed. From time to time it surprises its customers with new offers that are at the forefront. Their latest offer is that just for $50 pesos more, double your service from 150 mb to 300 mb.

To sign up for this package, all you have to do is go to the official Telmex website and choose that option. So, for those who are interested in double-browsing, for $50 pesos more you can have up to 300 megabytes, all for $649 pesos per month.

We recall that a few days ago Telmex also announced that it had increased the megabytes of its internet packages free of charge.

On the other hand, Carlos Slim’s company does not only offer internet or telephone service, but also streaming, and some packages can be contracted with different services such as Claro Video, Paramount, Netflix, START +, MAX or Disney +.

There is no doubt that one advantage of having different internet and telecommunications service companies is the variety of packages from which the user can choose, adapted to their needs and budget.

We invite you to review the services offered by Telmex and be attentive to its offers, because if it has surprised us in the last few days, it is certain that there will be other surprises in the future.