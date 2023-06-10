He Telmex Auditorium will give away two tickets to attend the Mónica Naranjo concert this Saturday June 10 in Guadalajara.

The Spanish singer will perform this June 10 at the Telmex Auditorium at 9:00 p.m. hours, so the venue published a dynamic to win a ticket to the show.

Through their social networks, they made a publication in which they revealed the dynamic that consists of follow the Facebook page of the Telmex Auditorium, give it a ‘like’ and share the giveaway post.

Besides, comment in the ‘post’ what is your favorite song by Mónica Naranjo and why, with these simple steps you participate.

The Winners will be revealed on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. It will be a random application that chooses the lucky ones and they must respond to the prize notification message within two hours.

The Spanish artist will arrive in Jalisco with her Mimetika tour and a tour of her successes.

“Mónica Naranjo returns to the country where she was born as a singer to present her new Mimetika tour. An amazing show that ranges from the biggest hits that have consolidated this, one of the most powerful voices in the world, from 1994 to her most recent recordings. With modern, rock and spectacular arrangements, a night where she will not be left without dancing ”, according to Ticketmaster.

