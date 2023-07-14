Amazon has started the season of the most anticipated offers of the year. He Amazon Prime Day that brings exclusive offers for the whole family and Telmex has been unique in inviting its regular customers to be part of the famous Jeff Bezos online store and acquire all the benefits.

Through social networks, Telephones of Mexico (TELMEX) invited its users to contract Amazon Prime Video, a streaming platform to enjoy series, movies, which also brings with it all the benefits of Amazon, such as shipping Free on all your purchases.

Hiring this is charged to your Telmex bill, so you will not have to worry about having to make a different payment than what you traditionally make for your telephone and internet service.

How to contract Amazon Prime Video charged to Telmex

To contract Amazon Prime Video with Telmex you must be an active Telmex customer and access the website (https://telmex.com/web/hogar/prime-video).

After entering the website, you must select the “Sign Up Now” option and follow the steps indicated.

You will immediately receive an email confirming your subscription. Click on the link and go to the Prime portal.

On this site you must define an email and password with which you can enter the app Amazon Prime and your computer.