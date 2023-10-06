There is no peace for the gaming industry and there is no peace especially for Telltale Games. The team has died and resurrected in recent years, but is now losing some pieces. A currently unknown number of employees indeed it was firedalong with many other colleagues from many other development teams.
The rumor started circulating after that former Telltale film artist Jonah Huang (who worked for both iterations of the studio) wrote on X that Telltale “fired most of us in early September”.
A non-disclosure agreement (NDA) prevents him from revealing what the status of The Wolf Among Us 2, currently in development. We also remember that the final episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series was only released recently, on September 21st.
Telltale Games’ words on layoffs
Geoff Keighley, producer/host of the Game Awards, posted a statement on X providing further clarification. The full statement reads:
“Due to current market conditions, we have unfortunately had to let go of some members of our Telltale team recently. We did not make this decision lightly, and our commitment to telling stories and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are We are grateful to everyone for their dedication on this journey and we are working to support everyone who has been affected. All projects currently in development are still in production and we have no further updates at this time.”
All this is added to the layoffs of the last period in Team17, Crystal Dynamics, Volition, Creative Assembly, Ubisoft, Naughty Dog and beyond.
#Telltales #Games #fires #employees #reassures #state #development #games