There is no peace for the gaming industry and there is no peace especially for Telltale Games. The team has died and resurrected in recent years, but is now losing some pieces. A currently unknown number of employees indeed it was firedalong with many other colleagues from many other development teams.

The rumor started circulating after that former Telltale film artist Jonah Huang (who worked for both iterations of the studio) wrote on X that Telltale “fired most of us in early September”.

A non-disclosure agreement (NDA) prevents him from revealing what the status of The Wolf Among Us 2, currently in development. We also remember that the final episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series was only released recently, on September 21st.