Or rather, the founding of the original Telltale Games, born in July 2004 and closed in October 2018 due to bankruptcy, only to return in 2019 thanks to LCG Entertainment, which acquired the company’s key assets and then relaunched it.

The Wolf Among Us 2 has been a long time coming, but at least every now and then Telltale Games gives us little updates on the game, confirming that development is progressing. This time they have released a couple of new shots to brighten up our weekend and at the same time celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the foundation of the studio .

Bigby Wolf Returns to Show, But Still No Release Date

As we can see, the two new shots found in the shots here immortalize Bigby Wolf, the protagonist of the Telltale Games series, in two different scenes, one while he is under the snow on the roof of a building and the other while he is inspecting what appears to be a toy car.

Nothing too revealing or telling us much about the title, with Telltale Games keeping The Wolf Among Us 2 under wraps. At the moment, we know that the game’s development moved to Unreal Engine 5 last year and that the new chapter will be set six months after the end of the previous one, with Bigby involved in a new case that threatens to break the balance that separates Fabletown from the NYPD. Once again, the player’s actions and decisions will play a crucial role and will change the evolution of the story. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with a general release date set for 2024.