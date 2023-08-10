Telltale Games announced theacquisition of Flavorworksa UK-based studio specialized in the mobile sector and in technologies designed to create interactive cinematic stories. The maneuver will allow Telltale to bring its games to more platforms and deepen its narrative experiences even more.

Among other things, Flavorworks is the author of Erica, the interactive thriller that landed on PS4 in 2019 and later on iOS and Windows PC. More recently the team has been working on the realization of TouchVideoa technology designed to allow players to interact seamlessly with recorded video, one of the elements that has attracted the greatest interest from Telltale Games.