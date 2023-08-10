Telltale Games announced theacquisition of Flavorworksa UK-based studio specialized in the mobile sector and in technologies designed to create interactive cinematic stories. The maneuver will allow Telltale to bring its games to more platforms and deepen its narrative experiences even more.
Among other things, Flavorworks is the author of Erica, the interactive thriller that landed on PS4 in 2019 and later on iOS and Windows PC. More recently the team has been working on the realization of TouchVideoa technology designed to allow players to interact seamlessly with recorded video, one of the elements that has attracted the greatest interest from Telltale Games.
Will the next Telltale games land on mobile and streaming services?
Commenting on the acquisition of Flavorworks, Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie spoke about how the studio’s expertise and their TouchVideo technology will bring the studio’s storytelling experiences to more platformsalso citing streaming services.
“Fans today want to engage more deeply with their favorite IPs, and interactive storytelling is a truly immersive way to do that. At the same time, people want to access games wherever they are, regardless of device or platformOttilie said.
“TouchVideo technology and Flavorworks’ expertise in interactive video will enable us to efficiently create story-driven games and reach more people through streaming and new platforms. We’re excited about what this could mean for our game portfolio”.
