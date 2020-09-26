The last time Real Madrid came to Villamarín you scored the winning goal. What are you waiting for now?

-It is a good moment for us because we have won two games in a row and we are confident. Better we can not present the game. But it is Madrid, you have to do everything perfectly and one hundred percent to get something positive. We haven’t conceded goals and that gives us a lot of confidence.

That date marked you just before confinement. Do you grow against Madrid?

-Any player grows up against Real Madrid. It’s a great club and it’s always a pleasure to play against them. I was lucky to score the winning goal and it was a great joy.

Hardly any reinforcements arrived at Zidane’s team.

-But it is a very solid team, like last year and we know what it is capable of. It has not changed much, but it comes from winning the League and is the rival to beat. The champion must always be respected.

Are you worried about someone in particular?

-Being Madrid, anyone can worry you. The best players in the world play, anyone can complicate you at any time.

How do you get there?

-I am very confident, it is a new year, there is a new coach and I will try to show in each training session that I have a place in the team and I can be important so that they give me opportunities and perform at a high level.

Are you worried about having that revulsive gamer poster?

-I don’t think that goes against me. It is true that I am a fast player, perhaps in the last minutes I can do more damage. I’ve always had options to score or assist, but my goal is to be in the starting team and not be taken out of there. I can have better numbers as a starter.

And does the arrival of Manuel Pellegrini favor you?

-It is important, he bets on band players and that he always faces out there, that benefits me. He is aware of what I can give him, he spoke to me in preseason and I try to translate that into the field of play.

Did the figure of the technician influence you to stay?

-I was very calm, the coach spoke with me the first day and told me the confidence he had in me and what I could contribute to the team, so I had no doubts about continuing here.

How is he?

-He has a lot of experience, his weight and his ideas are very noticeable when the team expresses them on the field.

And the locker room now talks about “winning”. What changed?

-We have to get into our heads to win, last year they put us ahead on the scoreboard many times for not coming out with the mentality we should have. So everything will flow easier, we have to get it into our heads that each game is a final.

And do you look at Europe?

-Time will tell. The key is not to set a goal for ourselves now.

But last year Betis was in the fifteenth place and the squad is practically the same.

-When the coach arrived, he proposed that the squad not be touched much. If a coach of his category proposes it, it is because there is a lot of level in the squad and that we can give many things.

Six months ago the fans were present in the stands at that victory. How does one adapt to this new scenario?

-He misses a lot, especially at home because the fans help us a lot.