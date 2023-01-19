With the arrival of big hitters including Monster Hunter Rise and Persona on Game Pass this month, more games which will leave the service have been announced through the app.

Titles previously confirmed to be leaving the service included We Happy Few, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, and Windjammers 2, which became unavailable on 15th January.

In the “Leaving soon” section of the Game Pass app, four more games are listed with an exit date of 1st February.

Sam Barlow’s Telling Lies, Yorkshire’s own Worms WMD, charming indie puzzler Donut County, and Microsoft exclusive Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! are all set to leave Game Pass.

Telling Lies, Worms WMD, and Donut County all received recommended badges in our reviews, so if you’d like to try them out you’ve only got a week and a bit left to do so. Game Pass subscribers can, as always, buy the titles with a 20 percent discount.

