The literary festival Centroamérica Cuenta celebrates its tenth anniversary in the Dominican Republic since Wednesday as a space for the projection of Ibero-American letters and reflection on some of the challenges of contemporary societies: journalism, freedom of expression, populism, democracy or the climate change. The event, promoted by the Nicaraguan writer and Cervantes Prize winner Sergio Ramírez and today turned into an itinerant due to the persecution of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, hosts this Sunday a conversation between the Spanish writer Lara Moreno, the Dominican Frank Báez and the Mexican Jorge Diner with the Mexican author and editor Emiliano Monge.

In collaboration with the festival, EL PAÍS broadcasts this dialogue in which the speakers gut the making of of Central America Account, a project of literary chronicles in which different invited authors write about emblematic places or characters in the city hosting the festival, in this case Santo Domingo. What did they see, what impressed them? In this dialogue they will tell us about their particular making of Central America Account in the Dominican Republic.

