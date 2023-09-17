GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The Algodoneros de Guasave training camp presented three new additions with the incorporation of pitchers Nico Tellache, Geno Encina and Dalton Rodríguezwho immediately got to work in order to be in condition for the start of the 2023-2024 season of the Mexican Pacific Arco League.

Talks

“My main goal is to work hard to be healthy and be able to help the team achieve the victories necessary to reach the desired championship,” he said. Geno Encina.

He added that he is physically fit and prepared to do the job that the manager has in mind.

“I arrive with many hopes, and with the desire to do a job where the manager wants. I hope that everything I do is translated into triumphs, since the way I see the team, I am sure that we will go far,” he explained.

Nico Tellache, who comes from a busy summer with Generales de Durango, after suffering what was apparently an injury, the left-hander ruled out that this had happened.

“I am very excited to return to Algodoneros, since it was the team that opened the door for me in Mexican winter baseball, which is why I am committed to doing a good job to contribute to winning the championship.

I come ready, since in the summer I had a long rest to recover from the fatigue I felt in my elbow, but it is not an injury, so now we are ready to work hard with Algodoneros,” said the left-hander.

Dalton Rodriguez He mentioned that he arrives ready to help the club and well focused on winning the championship, which he demonstrated by doing bullpen work this morning.

“I am ready for everything and well focused on the main goal, which is to win the title. I already made a bullpen today to once and for all be ready for what is required, and make a positive contribution to achieve victories,” he expressed.

Dalton Rodríguez is already training with the team. Rodolfo Pardini.

The jobs

Today’s training focused on bullpen work and a simulated game in which Alejandro Cervantes, Jesús Broca and Felipe Arredondo participated. The day was complemented by batting and defense practice.

What’s coming

Tomorrow, at 8:30 a.m., day 14 of training will begin, while a part of the squad will travel to Navojoa, to face the Mayos starting at 2:00 p.m., where manager Óscar Robles will send the center from diamond to Víctor Buelna, Felipe Acosta, Ariel Gracia, Edwin Cervantes, Carlos Morales and Alejandro Longoria.

It should be noted that on Monday both novenas will appear at Kuroda Park to see each other again.