In one more episode of ‘Netflix knows about his audiences, ‘comes the news that he is preparing an animation of one of Japan’s most iconic entertainment heroes with Ultraman… Yes! The one your parents saw before you were planned.

This hero that belongs to the ‘tokusatsu’ genre of Japanese television series has transcended generations thanks to the fact that it remains in force with several iterations. Now the jump of Ultraman anime is special, especially because it comes from the hand of Netflix.

The speech is the same as always; present to Ultraman with a computer animation of the animator’s hand Shannon tindle (Caroline, Kubo) for a new audience.

Shannon tindle was the one who wrote the script with Marc haimes Y Jogn Aoishima, who worked on Ducktales and Gravity Falls respectively, will direct the project for Ultraman for Netflix.

‘Making this movie is a dream come true. What started out as an original story inspired by my love for Eiji Tsuburaya’s Ultraman somehow became a real movie thanks to the incredible trust of the Tsuburaya Productions team and the support of the folks at Netflix Animation. ‘Shannon Tindle said.

‘We’ve assembled a team of stars and I can’t wait to share our unique vision of Ultraman with the rest of the world. ‘added the animator.

Ultraman animation will be supervised by the licensees

Fans fear that a Japanese product will lose its identity when carried by Western hands, however, in the case of the anime of Ultraman things can be ‘different’ because Tsuburuya Productions is involved in the project.

‘This partnership with Netflix will be Tsuburaya Productions’ first large-scale effort to reach the global market. Ultraman, since its inception, has enchanted many people around the world and Shannon Tindle is one of those people. ‘says the CEO of Tsurubuya Productions.

This Ultraman announcement is coming soon, so details on the story and cast are limited. Already in the not too distant future we will know what it is about and we will be able to make some kind of judgment as to whether or not the production is worth it.

