We were so encouraged by the response to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor giveaway recently, we’ve decided to do another one, and this time for the game of the moment, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s the same deal: we’d like to hear your favorite Zelda gaming memory in the comments below, and if yours is the one we end up liking the most, you’ll win a copy of the game. Well, we’ll give you some voucher codes for the Nintendo eShop so you can buy and download the game there.

A winner will be chosen on Friday 12th May, which is launch day for Tears of the Kingdom, which means you’ll be able to get the game the day it comes out and not have to worry about waiting for delivery.

So which memory to choose? I can’t write it for you! But Zelda stretches back decades as a gaming series so I’m sure there’s something you can pick out. The memory that’s wedged in my head about Zelda revolves around a friend I had at junior school (they’re still a friend, by the way!). They were enraptured by A Link to the Past on SNES, and talked about it so much and so consistently, they eventually inspired me to play it. And, yeah, it was alright I suppose…

10 New Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Details you need to know – Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay

Just kidding! It was, of course, great. And every time I’d discover something new in the game, I’d think of my friend Paul, beaming from ear to ear, and I’d rush to school to tell him about it (it was his copy of the game I was playing). Happy memories indeed.

That’s all you need to know, really. If you’re stuck for inspiration, look at the Star Wars comments to see the kinds of stories people shared there. And good luck – I can’t wait to see what you have to share!



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

