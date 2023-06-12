Luis Sal’s video against Fedez is the most watched of Muschio Selvaggio

In the remote war between Luis Sal and Fedez, the youtuber scores another point in his favor: the video created to respond to the rapper is, in fact, the most viewed in the history of Wild Mossthe podcast that the two conducted together until a few months ago.

The video in which Luis Sal attacked the now ex-partner and friend, uttering the cult phrase “Tell the mother, tell the lawyer”, has in fact obtained over five and a half million views, making it the most watched video of always about the podcast.

Up to now the video of Wild Moss which had obtained the most views was the one that the youtuber Il Masseo had seen as a guest, which had been seen by 4.7 million people.

And the Fedez video in which the rapper explained the reasons for Luis Sal’s absence, then triggering the latter’s reply? It got over 2.7 million views.

Luis Sal, therefore, doubles Fedez as regards the clicks received on the respective videos, a sign that the video of the youtuber, beyond the rights and wrongs of both, has proved to be very effective as demonstrated by the many discussions and the numerous memes generated after the words of Luis Sal.