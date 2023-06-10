Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Andreas Schmid

Is the Ukrainian counter-offensive underway? Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks of “counter-offensive actions”. All information in the news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from Saturday, June 10th, 2023, 10:35 p.m.: The neighboring Russian state of Belarus, which is considered one of Russia’s last close allies, is said to have supplied Putin’s military with around 131,600 tons of ammunition in the first year of the war. This is reported by the online news portal Kyiv Independent and cites investigative research by the independent Belarusian journalist Anton Motolko.

According to the report, Belarus, under the leadership of dictator Alexander Lukashenko, has been supplying Russia with an average of 10,000 tons of ammunition per month from its own stocks since immediately after the war began. According to Motolko’s information, the deliveries went not only to Russian territory, but also to the territory of Ukraine, including the occupied Crimea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting an ammunition factory. In addition to its own bullets, Russia apparently also received ammunition from Belarus. (symbolic photo) © Handout/AFP

Ukraine war: “Tell that to Putin” – Zelenskyj riddle about the Ukraine offensive

First report from Saturday, June 10th, 2023, 7:37 p.m.: Kiev – According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyj, the Ukrainian army is currently taking “counter-offensive actions” on the front against Russia’s troops in the Ukraine war. “Counter-offensive and defensive actions” are currently taking place in Ukraine, but he will not give “any details,” Zelenskyi told journalists in Kiev on Saturday after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I will not say in detail what stage they are in.”

It therefore remained unclear whether Zelenskyy was referring to the major counter-offensive that the Ukrainian military leadership had been planning for months and announced as the next stage in the Ukraine war.

Counteroffensive of Ukraine? Selenskyj speaks of “counter-offensive actions” by the Ukrainian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Ukraine’s counter-offensive had begun. The Russian army has been talking of large-scale Ukrainian counterattacks for six days. However, both Putin and army officials said Russian forces had repulsed the Ukrainian attacks and inflicted heavy losses on Kiev.

The Ukrainian side has announced silence about their major offensive in the Ukraine war. On Saturday, Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Ukrainian army’s Eastern Command, spoke of a Ukrainian advance of 1,400 meters around the destroyed city of Bakhmut in the east of the country – which Moscow had reported taking in May.

Ukraine war: “Tell that to Putin”: Zelenskyj sees “everyone positive”

When asked by a journalist about Putin’s comments on the major Ukrainian offensive, Zelenskyy said on Saturday: “It’s interesting what Putin said about our counter-offensive. It is important that Russia always feels that, in my opinion, it does not have much time left.” Zelenskyy added that he was in “daily” contact with commanders, including army chief Valeriy Zalushnyy. “Everyone is positive, tell Putin that,” he said.

According to the US Institute for War Studies (ISW), Ukraine has counterattacked on at least four front sectors. Battles took place near the town of Bakhmut, near the town of Kreminna, in the south-west of the Donetsk region and in the west of the Zaporizhia region. (as/AFP)