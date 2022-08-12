Hello.

Dear teachers, dear parents.

Each of you has a fascinating story that includes tears and joys, dreams and frustrations. Tell that story to your students, to your children, in small doses throughout the year.

Do not hide behind the chalk, the appearances, your material. Otherwise, cross-cutting issues, responsible for educating for life, such as education for peace, for consumption, for trafficking, for health, will be utopian.

They will be within the law, but not within the heart.

