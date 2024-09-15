Migrating to the United States is the dream of many Latinos who seek to improve their lives, however, wages are increasingly enough for fewer things. A report revealed how much is needed to belong to the different social classestaking into account the definition of wealth and the income of each household.

According to the study, households that belong to the lower classhave incomes less than two thirds of the average; while those of middle classare between two thirds and double the national average. Finally, those of upper classhave more than twice the income of the American average.

Household income They are divided as followsaccording to Pew Research:

Upper class: US$930,000 annually

Middle class: US$255,100 per year

Lower class: US$55,400 per year

The report makes clear the difference between classeswhose gap is growing. The typical high-income householdhas a net worth 33 times higher than the typical lower class. While the middle class has less difference with the last category than with the highest income category.

The difference between social classes is increasingly uneven

What is the situation of Latinos in the United States?



The report also broke down which It is the situation of Latinos in the different social classes of the United StatesFor example, in the upper class, a typical Hispanic and Latino household, earned an average annual income of US$378,600Closer to the middle class than to the American upper class.

However, they clarify that this It depends on what state you live in.as it varies greatly depending on where you are. In addition to the fact that the middle class It was reduced over the years, as people move through social strata, either reaching the upper class or descending to the lower class.