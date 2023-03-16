One of the most important identity factors is the surname and in Mexico there are thousands of these, which is why in this note we will tell you some surnames that people who live in the national territory have. derive from other languages.

Before we come to this world, we have already been assigned a last name, that is, the anthroponym name of the family with which people are distinguished within a given society.

In the case of the western tradition, to which Mexico belongs, surnames frequently have the following origins:

personal names

trade names

Names of physical characteristics

Toponymics and place names

Likewise, another of the divisions that stand out the most are the surnames that have their origins in other languages, such as Latin, Gothic, Basque or some German language. This time we will tell you 15 of them.

It is worth mentioning that, according to article “Origins of Hispanic American surnames” by Prudencio Bustos Argañaraz, it was at the end of the 9th century when family names began to be used in Spain by members of the nobility, a nation where there was influence from the Arabs, Jews, Goths and Romans.

In the Iberian Peninsula, in the area that is currently Spain, the Romans inhabited and ruled until their decline in the 5th century, when they established their control in the area of ​​the Visigoths, who spoke Gothic, until the arrival of the Arabs .

Despite the fact that at first patronymics (surnames derived from the father’s name) were used, later those from the place of birth were used, those that described social conditions, physical characteristics, findings, among others.

What language did your ancestors speak? What is your origin?

In this context, according to what was referred to by Radio Formulathen we will tell you 15 surnames in Mexico that have their origin in Latin, Gothic, Basque, Italian and some German language:

Fernández: derives from the Germanic name Fernando, which at the same time comes from the Gothic Firthunands.

Gómez: patronymic of Gome originating from the Gothic Guma.

Hernández: derived from Hernando, which is also formed with the word Firthunands.

Romero: it is believed that this surname was formed by those who made pilgrimages to the Holy Land from the Roman Empire.

Rossi: it is linked to the reddish color in the hair, beard, skin or lips of the head of the family.

Acosta: it may come from a lineage with Roman origin, according to the Hispano-American Heraldry and Genealogical Encyclopedia, although it could also derive from the name of King Godo Acoista, of Portugal.

Garcia: originates from Basque.

Muñoz: a variation of Muño from the Basque.

Salazar: it is also a Basque surname.

Antonio: it is one of the most common in Italy.

Franco: as a surname, of Italian origin.

Neri: also comes from Italy.

González: from the patronymic of Gonzalo that has its source in the Germanic Gundisalv.

Gutiérrez: it is formed from the name Gutierre, which in turn comes from the Germanic Walthari.

Rodríguez: due to its termination it also indicates that it was formed from the name of Father Rodrigo that originated in the Germanic Hruotriks.