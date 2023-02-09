A newborn died after 30 hours of labor during a home birth. It happened in Rimini on November 5th. The lawyer Piero Venturi, who represents the parents protagonists of the affair, filed a lawsuit for manslaughter, culpable injury and false ideology in a public deed, asking to suspend the two midwives who followed the birth as a precautionary measure from exercising their profession.

On this matter, characterized by opaque as well as dramatic connotations, there would be much to say. The child’s parents say that the two midwives who had been entrusted with the home birth, a 45-year-old from Faenza and a 27-year-old from Rimini, resisted the couple’s requests to go to the hospital, which occurred during a labor that lasted almost two days.

They addressed the pregnant woman with phrases such as «You can do it, we believe it», or «It’s too late now, the colleagues would give us incompetent», or «What do you think, that you suffer less in the hospital?».

«The mother, given the insistence of the professionals who had been entrusted with the responsibility of a life, could do nothing but trust», the lawyer tells TPI, «so she continued the painful labor at home for 30 hours, a very long time and well beyond the usual threshold.

«All attempts by midwives to initiate delivery through physical maneuvers, ladders and squat sessions have proved to be in vain. Thus, at dawn the following day, the two agreed to the parents’ requests to go to the hospital but refused to call an ambulance, a decidedly incongruous choice, given that the child’s head could already be touched. The two parents, therefore, reached the hospital by car, alone ».

By then, however, it was too late: the hospital detected the absence of the fetal heartbeat. The baby was dead. «Further opacity is found in the question of the clinical diary, which the midwives, due to forgetfulness, did not promptly deliver to the hospital as per practice, filling in another one at a later time, declaring falsehoods on macroscopic elements. The dilation start time, for example, on the document is delayed by seven hours».

“We are determined to shed light on the unclear circumstances surrounding this dramatic event”, continues the lawyer, “the hypothesis is that the cause of the child’s death is directly attributable to the procrastination of the midwives who blocked the baby in the uterine duct too long, and that a timely intervention, combined with having intercepted the alarm signals in time, would have changed the fate of this family”.

While the outcome of the investigations is awaited, the two midwives continue their activity also on social networks. «The day after our son’s death, one of the two resumed her activity undisturbed on her social channels. The same ones where she had posted the photos of my labor without my consent, while my son and I were between life and death. Material carefully removed as soon as she learned that my son did not survive all this », the mother of the child told TPI.

«We want to shed light on what happened, we have the right to know why our child died, and we want the pain we carry within us not to weigh on the bodies of other parents. We intend to continue this battle for the truth, to speak up for other victims and to spread awareness of the work of some midwives, so that stories like these never happen again. So that our pain can save at least one life.