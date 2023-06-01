Tell Me Why it’s available free on Xbox and PC For the whole month of June on the occasion of Pride Month: a tradition that Microsoft has been carrying on for some years now in order to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

Greeted at launch with positive votes, Tell Me Why is anarrative adventure developed by Don’t Nod which tells the story of twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan, united by a special bond that will allow them to unravel the mysteries related to their troubled childhood.

Against the backdrop of a picturesque Alaskan town, the two protagonists will find themselves dealing with suggestive scenarios and different characters who will enrich their journey, during which they will be called to make decisions that will change events.

You can find more details about the game in our Tell Me Why review.