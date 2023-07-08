“Tell me who you are with” competed in the same time slot as “Like life itself“, from Mega, which caused problems with the rating of the soap opera. After occupying the evening shift for two weeks, it underwent a change in its broadcast onChilevision.

“Tell me who you’re with”: what is your new schedule?

After the new changes to the Paramount+ production, “Tell me who you’re with” will hit the screens late at night. That is to say, It can be seen from 01:15, after the stellar broadcast of “Big Brother”.

“Tell me who you are with” has the leading role of María Elena Swett. Photo: YouTube

“Tell me who you’re with”: why did you change your schedule?

“Tell me who you’re with” first premiered at 8:00 p.m.; however, it did not have the expected start, since it was in direct competition with Mega’s evening production, “Como la vida misma”.

At the beginning, an attempt was made to advance its broadcast to 7:30 p.m., but even then it could not improve, so the publication of the new chapters ended up radically changing.

“Tell me who you’re with” will continue giving five new episodes of the fiction on Saturdays through Paramount +.

