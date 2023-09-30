Until February 24, 2022, the date on which Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Vladimir Putin hung out with Western presidents and was usually an honored guest at the White House, the Elysee Palace, and participated in meetings of the G -20… Since he launched his war of destruction against the neighboring country, he is considered a pariah on the world stage and a wanted man by the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant against him. Have you had “friends” left, despite everything?

I write these lines with the memory of the recent first visit to Russia of North Korean President Kim Jong-un, who took with him several cooperation and mutual assistance treaties in his portfolio, especially regarding weapons. “Everything for the sacred war against Ukraine,” the dictator defined his approach to a Putin who is trying to revive relations with North Korea to save their war. The North Korean, with its nuclear weapons, its opacity and its unpredictable actions, is especially feared by its neighbors South Korea and Japan, in addition to arousing suspicion and misgivings throughout the world.

As in fact all of Putin’s other allies awaken them, some recent, others long-standing. One of the latter is Aleksandr Lukashenko, the autocrat of a Belarus whose prisons are full of dissidents. Another is Ilhan Aliyev, president of Azerbaijan for 20 years, accused by Amnesty International of a long list of human rights crimes. And, as we see these days, Russia has supported him in his conflict over Nagorno Karabakh, despite having signed treaties with a weak and scared Armenia.

In addition, Putin is an ally of Bashar al-Assad, under whose leadership Syria plunged into an especially virulent civil war due to its use of chemical weapons. Less than a month ago, Nicaraguan autocrat Daniel Ortega recommended that Putin continue his war against Ukraine because “Europe and the United States want to destroy and occupy Russia.” The dictator of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, who has been in power for more than 30 years, during his recent meeting with Putin provocatively stated: “People talk about Russia and Ukraine. I say there is no war between Russia and Ukraine. “There is no conflict between Russia and Ukraine.” Hun Sen of Cambodia, who helped organize the Khmer Rouge, received a friendship medal from Putin. General Min Aung Hlaing, who almost three years ago carried out a coup in Myanmar to become the country’s leader, is accused by the United Nations, among other crimes, of genocide of the Rohingya minority. Ebrahim Raisi, from Iran, accused of crimes against humanity by several international organizations, is a strategic ally of Putin: Russia and Iran form an axis in the Caucasus and are military allies in the conflicts in Syria and Iraq and partners in Afghanistan and Asia Post-Soviet Central. The Russian Federation is Iran’s main weapons supplier and it sends drones to Russia. I am not putting on the list the elusive Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, to whom Putin is clearly dependent.

Some observers think Putin must mourn the loss of Western friends. Personally, I think that is not the case. Putin is a product of Soviet communism and the Cold War, a former KGB leader who was raised in the spirit of confrontation. Either you survive or I survive. His world is one of confrontation, with lies and manipulation as a mark of his Russia. And the demonic image of the West is the one that has been recorded in him since he was little, because it is what they repeated in school, on the radio and television. That is why he is weaving a network of countries allied with Russia with anti-Westernism as their banner, also in Africa, as he demonstrated at the Russia-Africa summit held in Saint Petersburg at the end of last July.

Putin has never been pro-Western, although in the first decade in which he held the position of president of Russia he was open to pacts with Germany and other Western countries, and boasted of embracing democratic values. But his actions belied it: in the second Chechen war, in the hostage crisis at the Dubrovka theater in Moscow, in the siege of the Beslan school in North Ossetia, Putin always caused blood, including when in 2006 he had Anna Politkovskaya and other critical journalists. Although weakened internally both from a political and economic point of view by the war, the Kremlin autocrat is firmly aware that the United States, China and Europe need him, because it is reasonable to think that what could come in Russia after him could be even worse. It is terrifying to think of Russian nuclear weapons in the hands of a new Prigozhin.

Monika Zgustova She is a writer. Her latest novel is We looked better in the dark (Gutenberg Galaxy).