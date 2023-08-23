EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

During a visit to the doctor, it is common for us to be asked a series of routine questions. What is our diet? How much exercise do we do? Is there some kind of key diseases in our family? But perhaps within this list there could be another question that gives health personnel clues about how we are doing: where and in what neighborhood do we live?

From the material of our house to the city in which we live, all are determinants of health. “Having a dirt floor, poor ventilation or poor sanitation in a house is linked to gastrointestinal or respiratory diseases,” Carolina Piedrafita, coordinator of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Cities Laboratory and senior specialist in Housing, reminds América Futura. “Equally, what surrounds your home has an influence, such as having green spaces, public transportation nearby, air quality, as well as how far you live from health centers, schools, and even supermarkets,” she adds.

And it is that all these factors have something in common: they are determined by inequality, a growing phenomenon in Latin America that has made our cities unhealthy. In the region, says the expert, two phenomena have been coming together. One is that we live concentrated in the cities. “In Latin America, 80% of the population lives in cities, it is the most urban region on the planet,” she says. To which is added that, in addition, we have several of the most unequal places. “Of the 20 countries with the greatest inequality, eight are in the region.”

It is a mixture of symptoms that were reflected in what happened with covid-19. “When we saw maps of the city, we saw that the most segregated and poorest arts were the ones that were most infected and died the most. And it is no coincidence that a region that has 8.4% of the world’s population has been where 27% of the deaths have been registered”, is one of the most forceful phrases raised by Piedrafita in an IDB documentary entitled Health and city – your zip code matters more than your genetic code, which seeks to draw attention to this type of relationship.

City and health: a great Latino study

Ana Diez Roux, epidemiologist and dean of the Dornsife Public School of Drexel University, United States, has reached several conclusions after leading Urban Health in Latin America (Salurbal); a study that was born in 2017 and that gathers information from 11 countries and around 400 cities in the region to find out what relationships cities hide with our health. Since then there are some things that he dares to assert.

“Cities are heterogeneous in health. There is a tendency to generalize and say that the urban is better or worse than the rural, but there are many differences between cities”, is the first thing he clarifies. He also warns that the size of the city is not uniquely related to levels of health and that there may be differences even between neighborhoods in the same city. But if there is something unique that runs through them all, it is that social inequities have to do with life expectancy. And the greater the inequality, the greater the negative health outcomes.

In 2019, for example, Salurbal published a study in The Lancet in which they analyzed whether there was a gap in life expectancy depending on the place of birth, taking six large cities as a reference: Buenos Aires, (Argentina), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), Santiago (Chile), San José (Costa Rica) , Mexico City (Mexico), and Panama City (Panama). After crossing several factors, such as mortality, population, indicators of socioeconomic status, overcrowded homes, as well as education levels, they found some signs of how these are related.

Within the same cities, the publication states, there are gaps in life expectancy of up to 20 years depending on these factors. And “for men, the average life expectancy at birth varies from a minimum of 69 years in Mexico City, to a maximum of 76 years in San José”, is one of the conclusions he gives. The study also ensures that “a higher socioeconomic status in the area is associated with a higher life expectancy, especially in Santiago”, to give other examples.

Plan healthy cities

The doctor is in charge of our health. That is something irrefutable. However, he is not the only one who should watch over it, as architects and urban planners are also part of the solution. Both experts agree on this, who assure that, when planning cities, politicians, urban planners, sociologists, social workers and public health leaders should be sitting down. All helping to put together a puzzle about how our cities affect our lifestyle and, with it, our health.

For this reason, when Diez is asked what are the three most urgent steps to have healthier Latino cities, he does not hesitate to give his answer. “You must reduce dependence on the use of the car, think about a transport that, first, is active, and second, is public.” It is not only about the air quality affected by the cars, but about a transport in which people walk, take the bicycle and feel safe. “It also has to do with a transport in which people do not take hours”, since it is beginning to be shown that long daily journeys, even, can affect mental health.

The second thing he mentions is improving social inequality: “improving access to health, decent work and income distribution.” Finally, he talks about sanitation interventions in the most marginal and poor neighborhoods, “from overcrowded homes, through the presence of parks with green spaces, to illuminated public spaces, where people feel safe.” And it is that cities are like a body, they must be attended by different experts and seen as a system.