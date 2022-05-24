In the past he had proposed himself, then he had also been summoned to Roberto Mancini’s internship during the month of January. But, in March, at the time of the call-up for the world playoffs, Mario Balotelli was not there, as we all remember, and the first family discontent sprang up. Now, however, after the five goals scored by SuperMario against Goztepe in the last round of the Turkish championship, it is his current club that cannot understand how his striker is ignored by the Italian coach.

That’s right, Adana Demirspor, the team coached by Vincenzo Montella, the club where Mario Balotelli has done well this season scoring 18 league goals, exposed itself on their Twitter profile openly criticizing Mancini for the exclusion of the bomber. “When? We are amazed that Mario Balotelli, who spent the second season as the top scorer of his career and set the example with his attitude and his performance in Turkey, was not selected for the Italian national team! And we ask: if not now when? “. This is the text of the post on the official Twitter account of the Turkish club. Recall that among Balotelli’s five goals on Sunday, the last one came with a spectacular rabona.