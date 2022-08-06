Hello! Today I am talking about friends, money and opportunities for everyone.

People usually have friends with an economic level similar to ours. It is not a surprise, but a large study in the United States has analyzed 21,000 million friendships on Facebook to measure it more precisely.

You can see it on the graph. For people at each income level (horizontal axis), it tells you the income percentile their friends are in (vertical axis). For example, people who are in the 10th percentile of the economic distribution, in the bottom 10%, have friends who are around the 30th percentile, well below the mean; On the other hand, people in the 90th percentile, who are among the 10% with the highest income, have friends who, on average, are in the 76th percentile, well above the average.

The study is the latest from Raj Chetty, the Harvard economist who leads the world in research on big administrative data. It is deep, multi-pronged work, but at its core are two simple steps. They first estimated the socioeconomic status (which I will call income from now on, as researchers do) of 70 million Facebook users between the ages of 25 and 44. They did it by combining varied information that the technology company gave them, from the income of the neighborhood where they live, to the university they went to or their mobile model. Then they looked at the list of their friends and their economic level.

A first result is the one we have just seen: our social networks are stratified by socioeconomic class, so that people tend to have friends with incomes similar to theirs. This other graph shows it in more detail. Barely 3% of the friends of people in the bottom 10% of the income distribution come from the top 10%; instead, 30% of the friends of the people in the top 10% are also part of that top 10%.

A curious addition to the study is that they can trace the origin of many friendships. And there are differences. Poorer people have a lot of friends from the neighborhood, while rich people make a lot of ties in college. Both things contribute to unite us by our economic level.

But can these findings be extrapolated to other countries? The data is from the United States, so the percentages will differ depending on how intense the segregation is in each place, but the phenomenon is sure to be global. In Spain, for example, we can confirm that we live surrounded by economic affinities, especially in large cities, as evidenced by income or school maps.

The importance of being connected

Chetty’s second result returns to the central issue of his team’s investigations: social mobility. Thanks to other previous worksThey know that some neighborhoods offer more opportunities to the children of low-income families. They are places where it is easier to climb the pyramid and have a better income as an adult, increase your options to study or reduce the risk of ending up in prison. Now, with this new data from Facebook, they’ve looked at each neighborhood to measure their economic connectivity, that is, to what degree there are friendships between people with different incomes. And what have they found? That both things are linked: the sites with more economic connectivity are those that offer more mobility.

The effect is important. We can compare two similar children, both born in poor homes, one who grows up in a community where most of his friends have incomes below the average, and another who grows up in a community where it is the other way around. When they are older, the second child will earn on average 20% more than the first. It’s a difference equivalent to growing up in a household with an income of $47,000 instead of one of $27,000, which is a substantial gap.

In the article they give three possible explanations for this connection: your friends with a higher socioeconomic level can give you information (perhaps they know which school is better), they serve as an example to imitate (you can choose the same school) and sometimes they serve as a contact (they can recommend to the principal).

The study has received a great deal of attention, with much praise and some criticism as well. For me it is very interesting and, above all, exemplary. Chetty’s team has been using big data for a decade to try to do good. They often exploit public information given to them by administrations such as the Treasury or the patent office. Armed with those data sets, they have tried to answer useful questions, to find out how much a good teacher matters, what distinguishes some affluent neighborhoods, or why there is a lack of girl inventors. His work is the tip of an iceberg waiting to emerge: how much public data—already existing in some lost record—could be used to improve people’s lives?

other stories

🏅 1. A little joy

In his press conference, Raj Chetty mentioned a Spanish project in which I participated. When asked if his results can be extrapolated to other countries, he cited the Atlas of Opportunities of the Felipe González Foundation and the Cotec Foundation, a work that we launched to try to follow his path.

We publish the results in El País:

🔥 2. How does the heat affect us on a daily basis?

Last week we reviewed data and research to answer this question. It turns out that when temperatures rise, we insult more, we think worse, violence rises, crops suffer and the economy slows down. You can read the full article here, or watch a summary thread.

After publishing it, I got clues from two other interesting studies: this one about how the weather influences our moodfrom Estaban Moro, and this other, on the effects of climate change on mental health.

🕹 3. Video games on podcast

“Half humanity enjoys them. And they generate more revenue than any cultural industry.” A couple of weeks ago I talked about this topic with the people of our Podcast, Hoy en El País: Why do we have to talk more about video games?

🤷‍♀️ 4. Young people don’t use (so much) Google

When looking for information, half of young people use TikTok or Instagram instead of Google Maps or Google Search. He gave the data an executive of Google itself, perhaps exaggerating the strength of their competition, but pointing to something that seems like a trend. On NBCNews they asked a few young people why they do it and the answer was simple: they prefer visual platforms.

The executive said something that gave me pause: “We are learning, over and over again, that new internet users don’t have the same expectations and mindsets that we’re used to.” It is logical. But the important thing is to realize that the weirdos are not them, but us. Those of us who grew up with the first internet, or without it at all, feel that our habits are natural, but perhaps they are only the ones that we developed when there was nothing else.

