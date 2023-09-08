After 22 years, the longest-running weekly series in the history of Spanish television has already turned off the lights. The clapperboard sounded for the last time in the San Genaro neighborhood last Wednesday, September 6, when the last sequences of the 23rd season of the series were recorded. Tell me how it happened, that La 1 will broadcast in the coming months. The fiction, which premiered on September 13, 2001, has shown the recent history of Spain through the experiences of a middle-class family. Imanol Arias and Ana Duato, Antonio and Merche in fiction, were the protagonists of the last shots.

Since Wednesday, the actors, the crew and the production company of the series have shown on social networks some videos and photos of the emotion that was experienced in those last moments, although the farewell began on June 12, when filming began. which will be the seven episodes that will close the story of Tell me. This 23rd season was filmed in 61 days on location in Segovia, Madrid, Guadalajara and Toledo, in addition to the sets of the Grupo Ganga production center in Pinto, where the streets of San Genaro are recreated and whose sets reflect the houses of the Alcántara both in Madrid and in Sagrillas, his town.

“It’s a day with a mix of emotions, to be honest, but with the satisfaction of having done a good job,” said Ana Duato on that last day. “It’s like a very bright door where people go and say goodbye very happily. And then you are happy, with many wishes, ”added Imanol Arias, as stated in a statement sent by TVE. The sequences of the last day belonged to the chapter Herminia, directed by Óscar Aibar and written by Ignacio del Moral and Jacobo Delgado. María Galiana, Irene Visedo, Carmen Climent, Álvaro Díaz and Carlos Serrano-Clark were also present on the last day of recording. Pablo Rivero and Paloma Bloyd had already said goodbye in previous days.

The season, for which there is still no release date, will begin in 1994 and each episode is focused on one of the seven central characters: Mercedes, Antonio, Inés, Toni, Herminia, María and Carlos. For this last episode, the actors Elena Rivera and Ricardo Gómez return, who left the series in 2018.

Tell me has been a ratings leader for nearly two decades. Its most watched episode exceeded 51% audience share, with more than seven million viewers, and its golden minute reached close to 10 million followers. It is the most watched and awarded fiction series on RTVE.

