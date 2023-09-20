The unpleasantness arose on social networks rumor of the death of the Mexican actress María Antonieta de las Nievesbetter known as “The chilindrina”one of the beloved characters from the legendary television series “The guy from 8”, created by the late Roberto Gómez Bolaños, “Chespirito”. Given the concern of his followers not knowing if his death had really occurred, she herself has denied them.

On his Instagram profile, Marie Antoinette of the Snows72 years old and originally from Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit, He published a video that he recorded from the comfort of his home, to deny the rumor of his death. “Hello friends, I want to thank you for your mortification, your sadness, because I already died, no, I died last night, but because I was tired of sleep, they just woke me up and said to me: ‘Oh, lady, hasn’t he died?’ and I said: ‘no, she wasn’t dead, she was out partying.'”

Now without joking, “La Chilindrina” mentioned not understanding why certain people feel like spreading the false news of his death, “and even less so on this ugly day that we are celebrating? No, we are remembering September 19 that “It was a terrible earthquake and I want to tell you that I am very well, thank you very much, I thank you very much for your concern, I love you very much, tell all your friends that I am very well, thank you very much.”

In the description of your post, “The chilindrina” also She thanked everyone who called her to see if the rumor that she had died was true.“I want to tell you that I am very well, thank God, I just woke up to record this video for you, I send you blessings.”

“La Chilindrina” denies the rumor of her death

This is how some of his followers reacted: “we have ‘Chilindrina’ for a while”, “many greetings Marie Antoinette of the Snows from Costa Rica, he is loved very much”, “God bless this great legend”, “amen, and may Chili last us for many more years”, “my beautiful ‘Chilindrina’ forever” and more comments.

