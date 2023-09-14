Since the entire world experienced one of the strongest health crises, covid-19, different new methods emerged trying mitigate presence in areas such as study and employment, thus reinforcing virtual connection and teleworking.



Being able to count on an alternative that is not only effective, but safe In terms of health, it ended up changing the world of work forever; However, it also opened an unexplored gap that linked teleworking with household chores.

In Peru, it is sought that this type of extra-work activities are not part of the worker’s daily life, therefore through changes to the Labor Law Teleworking 31752, the congresswoman Maria del Carmen Alva intends to modify some articles regarding working time.

On September 11, Alva presented an initiative for the article 21, which explains that the collaborator’s virtual work time will be the same as what they would do in person. However, it is intended to add that no activity can be carried out “domestic or private”, since if this is the case, the employee could face sanctions or dismissal from his position.

“[…] During this day, the teleworker is prohibited from performing domestic or private tasks“If this is the case, it constitutes a abandonment of functions and, therefore, the abandonment of the job, with the corresponding sanctions being applicable and the reversal of the teleworking modality,” the document explains.

In the new modifications, the legislator cites an article from Spain by Benigno Maújo, senior associate of the Labor Law practice, who speaks of a “work disconnection”.

The document includes the pronouncements of the Spanish justice system in which a collaborator “He went to wash his car, he went to the hairdresser, he went shopping,” among other points.

Other considerations

In the initiative he also indicated that in the event of a power outage in the area, this time should not be recovered later nor can it be deducted from his remuneration. Likewise, it is proposed that the teleworker establish breaks for active breaks.



Another aspect to consider is the notification of the change of teleworking location. This notice must be communicated five days in advance to your employer, so that it can evaluate whether it is optimal for the company.

The bill was presented on September 11 and has as co-authors other legislators such as: Silvia María Monteza Facho, Karol Ivett Paredes Fonseca and José Alberto Arriola Tueros.

I am a teleworker, how do I know if my labor rights are being violated?

